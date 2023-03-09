Brian Alkire named new Lafayette fire chief

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department has named its next fire chief.
Assistant Chief of fire prevention Brian Alkire will succeed current chief Richard Doyle, who will be retiring in June.
Alkire has been with the department since 2000. He also served two years as fire inspector during his tenure.
Alkire will be sworn in on June 20.
Mayor Tony Roswarski and Alkire will then submit Captain Jamason Blacker to the fire merit board to become the new deputy chief.
Current deputy chief Steve Butram is retiring in January of 2024.