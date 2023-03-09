 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Brian Alkire named new Lafayette fire chief

Brian Alkire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department has named its next fire chief.

Assistant Chief of fire prevention Brian Alkire will succeed current chief Richard Doyle, who will be retiring in June.

Alkire has been with the department since 2000. He also served two years as fire inspector during his tenure.

Alkire will be sworn in on June 20.

Mayor Tony Roswarski and Alkire will then submit Captain Jamason Blacker to the fire merit board to become the new deputy chief.

Current deputy chief Steve Butram is retiring in January of 2024.

