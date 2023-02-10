Brewery, distillery planned for relocated barn near Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A unique project mixing old and new is coming to Squirrel Park in Purdue University's Discovery Park District.
Crews recently finished dismantling a century-old barn in Sheridan, Indiana. Purdue Trustee Sonny Beck is donating the barn to be reassembled, board-by-board, near campus.
Purdue Research Foundation owns the land where the barn will sit.
Jeremy Slater, vice president for capital projects and facilities at PRF, says the plan is to repurpose the barn into a restaurant and brewery or distillery.
The barn will retain a vintage feel with modern amenities.
"We started thinking about Purdue's history in agriculture," Slater says. "It's so prominent in a lot of what Purdue does. It was a conversation with Sonny. We said, 'Man, wouldn't it be cool if we could find an old Indiana barn?' And Sonny said, 'I've got the perfect one.'"
Engineers meticulously 3D scanned each piece of the barn to ensure structural integrity, Slater says.
Construction will start this year and finish up in the fall of 2024.