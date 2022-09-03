Breman challenges West Lafayette in a 2-2 tie

West Lafayette stays unbeaten, but moves to 7-0-1 on the season after a 2-2 tie against Breman.
The Red Devils are a 2A powerhouse, having won seven straight games.
It was an even fight at the start of the game against Bremen. Both teams were trying to get something going and had shots on goal.
West Lafayette found success first. Boris Seddoh subbed into the game, and within 8 seconds, knocked one past the Bremen keeper and and into the net.
West Lafayette led 1-0 at halftime.
The Red Devils wasted no time in the second half. Within seconds, Evan Cooke knocked one into the back of net.
Bremen did not back down, despite losing 2-0.
Later in the second half, Hudson Fox got one past West Lafayette keeper Andrew von Werder, making it 2-1.
Moments later, Bremen found the back of the again. Irubel Macias gets the equalizer.
Both teams had chances to score the game winner, but time ran out.
Bremen challenged a tough West Lafayette team, and the final stays at 2-2.
"I think we should be proud of the fact that we've earned a number one ranking in the state in 2A. So I'm not going to belittle that," Head Coach Aaron Cooke said.
"Obviously the ranking does not win us games. So now we can focus on not worrying about being undefeated or any of those other things. We can just come in and focus on getting better and going forward and reaching goals that we have for the season," Cooke said.