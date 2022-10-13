Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of following up

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, our breast cancer awareness month series is taking a look at the importance of self-examination and follow up.
As we've reported, most doctors recommend annual mammograms at age 40.
However, that could change based on changes in your body or family history.
IU Health Arnett Mammography Technologist Sandy Lyons says self-examination is important. She says if you notice something different talk to your doctor as soon as possible no matter what age.
"Even in your 20's you would want to consult with your physician and get in," said Lyons. "In your 20's we wouldn't do a mammogram. If you feel a lump or a mass, we would do an ultrasound. Because of the radiation, we would not want to do it, but if you're in your 30's we're going to start with a mammogram."
Lyons says it's not uncommon for women under the age of 40 to need an ultrasound or mammogram.
She recommends talking with your doctor to see if your family health history increases your chances for breast cancer.