...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of following up

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: mammograms

Doctors are stressing the importance of getting an annual mammogram like this one. 

 By: Samantha Thieke

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, our breast cancer awareness month series is taking a look at the importance of self-examination and follow up. 

As we've reported, most doctors recommend annual mammograms at age 40.

However, that could change based on changes in your body or family history.

IU Health Arnett Mammography Technologist Sandy Lyons says self-examination is important. She says if you notice something different talk to your doctor as soon as possible no matter what age.

"Even in your 20's you would want to consult with your physician and get in," said Lyons.  "In your 20's we wouldn't do a mammogram. If you feel a lump or a mass, we would do an ultrasound. Because of the radiation, we would not want to do it, but if you're in your 30's we're going to start with a mammogram."

Lyons says it's not uncommon for women under the age of 40 to need an ultrasound or mammogram.

She recommends talking with your doctor to see if your family health history increases your chances for breast cancer.

