Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights the importance of annual mammograms

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is kicking off breast cancer awareness month with some words of advice from experts at IU Health Arnett. Doctors are stressing the importance of getting an annual mammogram.
It's recommended for people ages 40 and older. That recommendation could change if you have a history of breast cancer.
Dr. Luke Gerges is a radiologist and director of breast imaging at IU Health Arnett Hospital. He says mammogram technology is constantly changing.
Some of the latest technology includes 3-D imaging. Gerges said self-exams are important as well. However, annual mammograms could make a significant difference in breast cancer treatment.
"The whole point of screening mammography is to detect early breast cancer that would not otherwise be detected by physical exams, such as feeling a lump," said Gerges.
Gerges says to call your primary care physician anytime you notice changes in your breast. Your doctor can also tell you if a mammogram is recommended before age 40 due to family history. He adds changes in people under the age of 40 may require an ultrasound or mammogram.