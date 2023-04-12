BP eases concerns about carbon sequestration

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — BP employees are attempting to ease concerns among Benton County residents about a proposed carbon sequestration project.
BP Project Manager, Ed Shahady said CO-2 will be captured from a northwestern Indiana oil refinery then transferred to this area and stored underground.
Residents were able to learn about the project and meet BP representatives.
Shahady said BP understands the value of this local farmland. He said the company's goal is to preserve the farmland as well as drinking and irrigation water.
"What we see from a value standpoint is the production value of land is something we want to preserve and we really want to work with landowners to make sure that we do preserve," said Shahady. "If this project is to go through ultimately that is our commitment is to work with landowners in a way that preserves those existing revenue streams and those legacies for multi-generation farming."
Shahady said our drinking and irrigation water, at the deepest level, is around 500 feet below the surface.
Shahady said the wells storing CO2 will be much deeper than that.
He also answers another common question residents have.