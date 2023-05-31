 Skip to main content
Boys Golf - City/County Invite Results

High school boys golf invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) -- The 2023 City/Co Boys Golf Champions are the Faith Christian Eagles.
 
Top 6 Performers on the day were:
  1. Joe Peter - Faith Christian - 74
  2. Sam Peter - Faith Christian - 77
  3. Eli Patton - Faith Christian - 77
  4. Ben Larson - Harrison - 81
  5. Charlie Seaburg - Lafayette Central Catholic - 81
  6. Kale Zink - West Lafayette - 82
Team Scores:
  1. Faith Christian - 314
  2. West Lafayette - 336
  3. Harrison - 339
  4. Lafayette Central Catholic - 339
  5. Lafayette Jeff - 350
  6. McCutcheon - 359
  7. Benton Central - 416

