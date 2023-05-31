Boys Golf - City/County Invite Results

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) -- The 2023 City/Co Boys Golf Champions are the Faith Christian Eagles.
Top 6 Performers on the day were:
- Joe Peter - Faith Christian - 74
- Sam Peter - Faith Christian - 77
- Eli Patton - Faith Christian - 77
- Ben Larson - Harrison - 81
- Charlie Seaburg - Lafayette Central Catholic - 81
- Kale Zink - West Lafayette - 82
Team Scores:
- Faith Christian - 314
- West Lafayette - 336
- Harrison - 339
- Lafayette Central Catholic - 339
- Lafayette Jeff - 350
- McCutcheon - 359
- Benton Central - 416