Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Legacy Power Plant Site,
Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Boy, 5, dies after being pulled from central Indiana creek

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime Tape Scene Generic

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a creek in central Indiana.

The boy's 3-year-old sister made it out of the water on her own Saturday and was hospitalized, authorities said.

The children were reported in the creek near Brownsburg after noon on Saturday. The boy was pulled from the moving water about 12:30 p.m., the Hendricks County sheriff's office said.

He later was pronounced dead at a hospital. His sister suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear how the children got into the creek, the sheriff's office said.

Brownsburg is northwest of Indianapolis.

