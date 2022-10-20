Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates online school threat

LEBANON. Ind. (WLFI) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no credible threat after an investigation into a threat made online.
According to a released statement, on October 16, officials received information that a threat had been made on social media against "unidentified persons" at Western Boone Schools.
Investigators interviewed the creator of the post, who is an 18-year-old Lebanon High School student, and found there is no credible threat to anyone at Western Boone County Community School Corporation.
The Sheriff's office said the 18-year-old Lebanon High School student was issued a trespass warning for the Western Boone County Community School Corporation.
In a released statement, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said “School safety is of the upmost importance to our office. We will not tolerate any threats being made against anyone, especially those made towards our schools. Anyone who wishes harm upon our schools and/or students will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with appropriately within the letter of the law. We are a truly blessed county to be able to say that we have School Resource Officers in all our county area schools. These men have my upmost confidence and I know they will deal with any active threat within our schools swiftly and appropriately, just as they did in this case.”
The incident is still under investigation and while no arrest has been made, charges could still be filed by the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.