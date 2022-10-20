 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to lower 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates online school threat

  • Updated
  • 0
kids school classroom.jpg

LEBANON. Ind. (WLFI) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no credible threat after an investigation into a threat made online.

According to a released statement, on October 16, officials received information that a threat had been made on social media against "unidentified persons" at Western Boone Schools.

Investigators interviewed the creator of the post, who is an 18-year-old Lebanon High School student, and found there is no credible threat to anyone at Western Boone County Community School Corporation.

The Sheriff's office said the 18-year-old Lebanon High School student was issued a trespass warning for the Western Boone County Community School Corporation.

In a released statement, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said “School safety is of the upmost importance to our office. We will not tolerate any threats being made against anyone, especially those made towards our schools. Anyone who wishes harm upon our schools and/or students will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with appropriately within the letter of the law. We are a truly blessed county to be able to say that we have School Resource Officers in all our county area schools. These men have my upmost confidence and I know they will deal with any active threat within our schools swiftly and appropriately, just as they did in this case.”

The incident is still under investigation and while no arrest has been made, charges could still be filed by the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office.

