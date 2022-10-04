 Skip to main content
Boone Co. Deputies catch Lafayette man wanted by US Marshals

Jonathan Meza-Ruiz

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is back in federal custody after a crash in Boone County.

Boone County dispatch got a call about a crash on Interstate 65 near Zionsville about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30.

Deputies were told a driver involved was Jonathan Meza-Ruiz of Lafayette.

He was wanted on a warrant by the U.S. Marshals for failure to comply with the conditions of pre-trial release.

Meza-Ruiz had ran from the crash, but was later found just west of where it happened.

He was taken to the Boone County Jail after being checked out at a hospital.

Meza-Ruiz is being held there on the federal warrant as well as a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injury.

