Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette.
The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad.
As we've reported, a man died after fireworks he was making in his home unexpectedly exploded, according to Lafayette police.
Controlled detonations happen on a county property on South River Road, Huber says.
The county received reports of booms across Greater Lafayette, including far south, Huber adds.
Authorities have yet to name the man killed in the house explosion. He died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital.
News 18 reached out to the Marion County Coroner's Office for more information but has yet to hear back.