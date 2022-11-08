Boilermakers Breeze Past Milwaukee in Season Opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) -- Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53 on Tuesday night.
Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead to 52-22. The lead didn't drop below 29 points the rest of the way.
Brandon Newman scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half for Purdue (1-0), which won its 10th straight season opener. Braden Smith had seven steals to set a school record for a freshman and Edey recorded his 13th career double-double.
Edey, a 7-foot-4, 295-pound junior, had eight points and eight rebounds to help Purdue lead 39-20. Both teams shot just 31% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.
BJ Freeman scored 19 points for Milwaukee (1-1), which beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 102-46 on Monday. The Panthers were outrebounded 52-34, including 20-9 on the offensive glass.
Purdue plays Austin Peay on Friday.
Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53 (Postgame Notes)
- Purdue improved to 1-0 with an 84-53 win over Milwaukee in the season opener in front of its 42nd straight sellout at Mackey Arena (14,876).
- The win was Purdue's 10th straight in a season opener and improves Purdue to 17-1 under Matt Painter in season openers. The 10 straight wins have come by an average of 28.5 points per game.
- In each of the last 17 occurrences (dating to 1982-83 season) that Purdue won its opener by 25 points, the Boilermakers advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
- Purdue has won 15 straight non-conference home games.
- Purdue improved to 40-2 against current members of the Horizon League and Matt Painter is 18-0 against current members of the league.
- Purdue started two true freshmen in a season opener (Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer) for the first time since Robbie Hummel, E'Twaun Moore and JaJuan Johnson started the opener in 2007-08.
- The freshman duo combined for 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds and eight steals.
- Purdue is now 167-7 under Painter when holding foes to 59 or fewer points.
- Purdue has won 22 straight games when making 10 or more 3-pointers and is 51-5 since the start of the 2017-18 season when doing so.
- Purdue is 62-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season when scoring 80 or more points, winning 40 straight games.
- Purdue's 11 blocked shots were the seventh most in a game in school history and the most since Feb. 9, 2016, vs. Michigan State (11).
- Purdue's 14 steals equaled the most since having 18 on Dec. 16, 2008, against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It was the most in a game since having 14 against Wisconsin on Jan. 16, 2018.
- Zach Edey recorded his 13th career double-double with 12 points, 17 rebounds (career high), 6 blocks (career high) and 2 assists. He becomes the first Big Ten player to put up at least 12-17-6 since JaJuan Johnson in Feb. 2011. His 17 rebounds tied for the nation's lead on opening night and his 10 offensive rebounds tied a school record while his six blocked shots were the 12th most in a game in school history.
- Braden Smith scored 7 points with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 steals. The 7 steals were the second most in a game in school history and the most by a freshman in school history.
- Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers. The five 3-pointers tied a school record for most 3-pointers made by a freshman in a single game.