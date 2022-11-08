 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon...

Occasional wind gusts of 15 to 20 MPH, combined with warm
temperatures and low relative humidity values, along with dry
fuels receptive to burning, will lead to elevated fire danger
across portions of central Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires
may spread quickly.

Boilermakers Breeze Past Milwaukee in Season Opener

  • 0
Freshman Fletcher Loyer scores 17 points for the Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) -- Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53 on Tuesday night.

Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead to 52-22. The lead didn't drop below 29 points the rest of the way.

Brandon Newman scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half for Purdue (1-0), which won its 10th straight season opener. Braden Smith had seven steals to set a school record for a freshman and Edey recorded his 13th career double-double.

Edey, a 7-foot-4, 295-pound junior, had eight points and eight rebounds to help Purdue lead 39-20. Both teams shot just 31% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

BJ Freeman scored 19 points for Milwaukee (1-1), which beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 102-46 on Monday. The Panthers were outrebounded 52-34, including 20-9 on the offensive glass.

Purdue plays Austin Peay on Friday.

Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53 (Postgame Notes)

  • Purdue improved to 1-0 with an 84-53 win over Milwaukee in the season opener in front of its 42nd straight sellout at Mackey Arena (14,876).
  • The win was Purdue's 10th straight in a season opener and improves Purdue to 17-1 under Matt Painter in season openers. The 10 straight wins have come by an average of 28.5 points per game.
  • In each of the last 17 occurrences (dating to 1982-83 season) that Purdue won its opener by 25 points, the Boilermakers advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
  • Purdue has won 15 straight non-conference home games.
  • Purdue improved to 40-2 against current members of the Horizon League and Matt Painter is 18-0 against current members of the league.
  • Purdue started two true freshmen in a season opener (Braden SmithFletcher Loyer) for the first time since Robbie Hummel, E'Twaun Moore and JaJuan Johnson started the opener in 2007-08.
  • The freshman duo combined for 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds and eight steals.
  • Purdue is now 167-7 under Painter when holding foes to 59 or fewer points.
  • Purdue has won 22 straight games when making 10 or more 3-pointers and is 51-5 since the start of the 2017-18 season when doing so.
  • Purdue is 62-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season when scoring 80 or more points, winning 40 straight games.
  • Purdue's 11 blocked shots were the seventh most in a game in school history and the most since Feb. 9, 2016, vs. Michigan State (11).
  • Purdue's 14 steals equaled the most since having 18 on Dec. 16, 2008, against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It was the most in a game since having 14 against Wisconsin on Jan. 16, 2018.
  • Zach Edey recorded his 13th career double-double with 12 points, 17 rebounds (career high), 6 blocks (career high) and 2 assists. He becomes the first Big Ten player to put up at least 12-17-6 since JaJuan Johnson in Feb. 2011. His 17 rebounds tied for the nation's lead on opening night and his 10 offensive rebounds tied a school record while his six blocked shots were the 12th most in a game in school history.
  • Braden Smith scored 7 points with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 steals. The 7 steals were the second most in a game in school history and the most by a freshman in school history.
  • Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers. The five 3-pointers tied a school record for most 3-pointers made by a freshman in a single game.