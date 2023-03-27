Boilermaker Butcher Block provides fresh meat for community

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Boilermaker Butcher Block is a place on campus not everyone knows about.
However, Meat Lab Manger Emily Ford wants to change that.
“It’s kind of like a hidden gem on campus we like to say,” said Ford. “This butcher Block is Purdue Farm to Fork.”
The Boilermaker Butcher Block is located in the Land O’Lakes building on campus.
Multiple students work at the butcher block where they are able to get a hands-on learning experience and provide fresh meat to the community.
“We have many student employees that learn how to manufacture food products in a safe wholesome way,” said Ford. “We also do our harvesting here as well.”
One of the student employees is sophomore, Ryan Grundman. He says the students are able to get a hands-on learning experience in multiple aspects of the meat industry.
“We get to work on harvesting, breaking down carcasses, breaking those cuts into retail cuts that a lot of people in the community would be familiar with,” said Grundman.
The Butcher Block sells beef, pork, lamb and poultry products for everyone to enjoy, not just Purdue students.
“All of the meat we sell is produced on the Purdue farms,” said Grundman. “It’s a farm to table operation, so it’s kind of just one of the best opportunities to get fresh farm meet.”
The supply of meat in the store varies depending on the capacity at the research farms.
Ford encourages the community to continue supporting the Butcher Block. She says the store provides students value life skills.
“We have students that want to learn, and learn how to process foods,” said Ford. “We can’t do that without your sales.”