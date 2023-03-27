Boilermaker Butcher Block provides fresh meat for community

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Boilermaker Butcher Block provides fresh meat for community

Boilermaker Butcher Block provides fresh meat for community

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Boilermaker Butcher Block is a place on campus not everyone knows about.

However, Meat Lab Manger Emily Ford wants to change that.

“It’s kind of like a hidden gem on campus we like to say,” said Ford. “This butcher Block is Purdue Farm to Fork.”

The Boilermaker Butcher Block is located in the Land O’Lakes building on campus.

Multiple students work at the butcher block where they are able to get a hands-on learning experience and provide fresh meat to the community.

“We have many student employees that learn how to manufacture food products in a safe wholesome way,” said Ford. “We also do our harvesting here as well.”

One of the student employees is sophomore, Ryan Grundman. He says the students are able to get a hands-on learning experience in multiple aspects of the meat industry.

“We get to work on harvesting, breaking down carcasses, breaking those cuts into retail cuts that a lot of people in the community would be familiar with,” said Grundman.

The Butcher Block sells beef, pork, lamb and poultry products for everyone to enjoy, not just Purdue students.

“All of the meat we sell is produced on the Purdue farms,” said Grundman. “It’s a farm to table operation, so it’s kind of just one of the best opportunities to get fresh farm meet.”     

The supply of meat in the store varies depending on the capacity at the research farms.

Ford encourages the community to continue supporting the Butcher Block. She says the store provides students value life skills.

“We have students that want to learn, and learn how to process foods,” said Ford. “We can’t do that without your sales.”

