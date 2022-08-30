'Boilermaker Alliance' teams up with Drew Brees to reveal future plans for the charity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Name, Imagine and Likeness has opened a whole new horizon of business opportunities for college athletes and their Universities since the moment it was announced.
It’s also given new opportunities for athletes to give back to their communities. This is exactly what the new Charity, ‘Boilermaker Alliance’, is striving to do at Purdue University.
"The Boilermaker Alliance effectively receives a pot of money from donors, we gather the money together, we then identify great charitable partners that we work with. We then match those partners up with the athletes performing services on behalf of the charities,” said ‘Boilermaker Alliance’ President, Jeff McKean.
Purdue athletes such as basketball star Zach Edey have already hopped on board with the Boilermaker Alliance.
The charity has been in the works for quite some time, and just recently revealed projects to the public.
But, on Thursday before Purdue Football's Home opener, The Boilermaker Alliance will team up with a Purdue sports icon to share some big future plans.
That Sports Icon? The one and only Drew Brees.
"We're very excited to have this opportunity, Drew Brees is going to be in town, he has some ideas on the Boilermaker Alliance and what we put together. We're going to get together with Drew and share those with the public on Thursday,” Jeff McKean Said.
While this is just the tip of the iceberg for the charity, it's clear the Boilermaker Alliance will be able to give communities a unique perspective on their favorite athletes, one that is more interactive.
"We did an event up in Fort Wayne not long ago involving two athletes who are from the Fort Wayne community, they participated on behalf of a charity up there, and for the people that attended that, they had the opportunity to interact with those athletes, one of the athletes parents were there, it gave them a chance to meet the parents to find out who this person really (is),” Jeff McKean said.
Following the Press Conference with Drew Brees, as well as other Purdue athletes, on Thursday, we will know more details about Future plans the Charity has.