Bodycam footage shows grueling details of house fire rescue

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After interviewing Nick Bostic, as well as receiving exclusive bodycam footage of the scene, we can now see some of what Bostic and the family went through that night.
As News 18 has previously reported, Nick Bostic was just passing by when he saw a house in flames and jumped into action.
"I told them to get out and they followed me down stairs and out the house, and at the back door I asked if there was anybody else left, they said there was a child in there," Bostic said.
Bostic ran back inside the burning home to find the six year old child. Once the child was found, they had to exit through an upstairs window.
"I did try to find the back door, but I couldn't find it and I didn't want to get too lost," he said.
With the child in his arms, Bostic jumped from the second story, sustaining multiple injuries.
"The front of my hand, it's cut up pretty bad," Bostic said. "They rewrapped it before I left. But I got a cut right here, a possible severed tendon. The bottom of my hands are blistered like I grabbed something hot. I recall seeing flames through the window as I was punching it out."
Along with that, he also had scorching in his throat, and said that doctors had to remove a good amount of silt from his lungs.
Despite his injuries, Bostic is just happy he was there to help that night.
"This temporary pain, oh ya its worth every bit," Bostic said.
