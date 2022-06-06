Body of man recovered from Tippecanoe River identified

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials have released the identity of a body found just upstream from the Blue Water access site on the Tippecanoe River.
The victim has been identified as Robert Guinnup, 72, of Monticello.
According to DNR officials, at approximately 6:13 p.m. on Saturday, White County Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning.
Witnesses stated they saw Guinnup launch his boat when it began to take on water. He entered the water and was unable to get back in the boat. After disappearing underwater, bystanders were able to pull him out of the water and provide CPR until responders arrived.
Guinnup was then transported to IU Health White Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials state that the investigation is ongoing, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.