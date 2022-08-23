Body found in pond near Harrison bridge in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — A dive team with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office pulled a body from a retention bond at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators took photographs of the body, which was strapped to a stretcher, before placing it inside a black body bag.
The dive team also appeared to remove a red bike from the bond.
Earlier Tuesday morning, a caller reported to West Lafayette police a body seen in the retention pond north of the Harrison Bridge.
After confirming the report, West Lafayette police offices and county sheriff's deputies flew drones in the area as they waited for the coroner to arrive.
Staff with the county coroner's office at about 12:15 p.m. took the body away in a white van for further examination.
Police haven't released the person's identify or if they suspect foul play.
The prosecutor was on scene briefly to speak with detectives.
