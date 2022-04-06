Body found in Ohio River in SW Indiana ID'd as Kentucky man

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Human remains found last weekend near an Ohio River dam in southwestern Indiana are those of a Kentucky man who drowned in January while trying to rescue a woman, police said Wednesday.
The Newburgh Police Department said the remains were identified as those of Adam L. Thomas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. His remains were found near Newburgh Old Lock & Dam, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Evansville.
Newburgh police said Thomas drowned while he was attempting to rescue a woman on Jan. 13 after she jumped into the Ohio River near the area of Louisville’s Historic Wharf.
Neither Thomas nor the woman made it back to shore and they were presumed dead. Thomas' body was found about 90 miles (145 kilometers) downstream from where he was last seen.
Police said the search continues for the woman’s body.
Newburgh police said in a news release that Thomas’ actions in attempting to save the woman were “heroic” and that it “took great courage.” The woman had allegedly been “walking erratically” down the street naked before she jumped into the river, police said.