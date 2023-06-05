Bodies of two missing juveniles recovered from White River

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the bodies of two juveniles from the White River in Martin County just west of the Lawrence County line.
According to a DNR released statement, on Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the river near the 1800 block of Williams Road regarding a report of two people missing in the water.
Witnesses said the two had been swimming in the river and were last seen being carried downstream by the current and then going under the surface of the water.
Officials searched the area with airboat, underwater sonar, and dragging equipment, along with public safety divers.