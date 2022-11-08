Bob Goldsmith beats Jason Huber in Tippecanoe County sheriff race

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Sheriff Bob Goldsmith will stay in office for a second term.
The Democrat beat Republican Jason Huber in the Tippecanoe County sheriff race.
As we've reported, Huber is executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections.
Goldsmith garnered about 60% of more than 38,000 votes cast in Greater Lafayette.
He walked into the county office building Tuesday to cheers and applause from local officials.
In a post-election interview with News 18, Goldsmith says he's glad voters chose him for another four years.
"What it tells me is that people paid attention for four years and the things we've been able to accomplish," he says. "I say, 'Sheriff you can trust.' They trust that under my leadership, we're going to move forward, and that's what we're doing. I think what that shows is they're paying attention and they're willing to give me a second chance."
Huber tells News 18 he's disappointed in the outcome of the election.
"We've put up a good campaign and I think our message resonated with a lot of individuals here in Tippecanoe County," Huber says. "Really proud of the way the whole process went and proud of our team. We'll see where the results end."