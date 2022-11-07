'Blood Moon' Lunar Eclipse will be visible Tuesday morning

(WLFI) - The WLFI viewing area will be in for a treat early Tuesday morning, November 8th. The total lunar eclipse will be visible for much of the U.S.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align so that the moon goes into Earth's shadow. This will cause the moon to have a "reddish" color to it, earning it's nickname of "blood moon".
During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight. The blue light from the Sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through, turning our Moon red. *This image above is not to scale. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio
Red light travels more directly through our atmosphere. When the Sun is overhead, we see blue light throughout the sky. But when the Sun is setting, sunlight must pass through more atmosphere and travel farther before reaching our eyes. The blue light from the Sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through.
During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear.
Timing for the WLFI Viewing Area
For the WLFI viewing area, the best time to view the total lunar eclipse will be between 5:16 AM to 6:41 AM EST. The peak lunar eclipse will occur at 5:59 AM. It is set to end during moonset which will be at 7:35 AM.
The weather is looking prime for those who are looking to get out and enjoy the view! It will be chilly with temperatures around this time to be in the upper 30s, so be sure to bundle up.
The next time the WLFI viewing area will see a total lunar eclipse, will be March 14, 2025.