Biz Town gets a big donation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — State Farm helped continue the legacy of the Junior Achievement Biz Store on Wednesday.
The Midwest Insurance Agency donated nearly $20,000 to the Junior Achievement. Middle schoolers from the Greater Lafayette area take part in the program that teaches things like how to operate a business, how to manage money, and how supply chains work.
The donation helps continue the work that Junior Achievement does in our local schools. The mayor of Biz Town said that Biz Town helps fill the gap between her education and real life.
"Teachers always tell you what it's like, but you don't get the experience until you actually have a job. So it's very cool to like get the experience of like having a job. before you even have one. So you're like prepared for like having a job," said Piper Burke.
Burke said she's spent a lot in her time at Biz Town. She also said that she's learned how loans work, and how to prepare for her life after high school.