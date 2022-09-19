Biz owners: Teens record arsons for TikTok views

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Arsonists remain at-large Monday after setting fire to three trucks and a detached garage outside two businesses.
The arsons happened early Saturday and Sunday on Olympia Drive. Business owners believe the fires are connected to a destructive joyride last week.
"They burnt up this truck and then they burnt up a big water truck, dump truck back there, and our barn," says Leisha Mailloux, office manager for Patton Construction. "We have no idea why somebody would do it. They're just hitting all the businesses along Olympia Drive."
It started with a joyride last week involving a stolen truck from nearby Wiese Forklifts.
"Got into a truck, broke through the fence with the the truck," says Rick Smith, branch manager of RoadSafe Indiana's Lafayette location. "The airbags went off, probably disoriented them. They went across the street and hit our building."
Less than a week later, Smith found a truck and part of his storage yard engulfed in flames.
"We would never dream from Tuesday night to Saturday morning that would happen that quick," he says.
Smith and Mailloux suspect two teenagers are to blame. They say security video shows the arsonists recording the destruction on their phones.
"Whether its for TikTok reasons or just to video for good times, good laughs. I don't know," Smith says.
"Video taping everything they did. ... Standing around, just watching them burn everything up," Mailloux says.
The arsonists caused an estimated $400,000 in damage.
"We have several crews that run each day and we need these vehicles to do our job everyday," Mailloux says.
"It's getting worse," Smith says. "They're creating a lot of damage in the area that we should be concerned about."
The arsons remain under investigation by Lafayette fire and police departments.
Investigators couldn't comment on whether or not the fires and last week's auto theft are connected.