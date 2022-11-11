 Skip to main content
Billionaire donation helps charter school system launch in Lafayette

Paramount School of Excellence's Lafayette location.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott is helping a charter school system expand to the city's north end.

Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The $3 million donation came as a surprise to Indianapolis-based Paramount School of Excellence.

Paramount will open in 2023 at the former New Community School building.

CEO Tommy Reddicks thought the offer was too good to be true. He almost wrote it off as a phishing scam before looking closer into the email address.

"Kind of in shock that of all of the organizations in the country that they had found us and believed in us enough to donate, especially at that level," Reddicks said.

As we've reported, many public school officials aren't happy about Paramount's move into Lafayette.

The school is on track to open next year to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.