Billionaire donation helps charter school system launch in Lafayette

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Morning... A quick moving upper level system will track through the Ohio Valley early Saturday...spreading light precipitation across the southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into the region later today and tonight...most if not all of the precipitation will fall as snow. Snow accumulations will be light...generally up to a half inch at most with the highest amounts expected across south central and eastern Indiana. Most of the light accumulation will be on elevated surfaces and grassy areas...but some slick spots are likely to develop on bridges and overpasses Saturday morning.