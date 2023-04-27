Bill to help Boy Scouts abuse victims dies in state Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — A bill would have helped hundreds of child sex abuse victims by sending them all the money from a bankruptcy settlement with the Boy Scouts of America
It passed the state House unanimously, but state Sen. Liz Brown refused to give it a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Without the measure, the 760 survivors of child sex abuse in Indiana will only qualify for 10-25%t of the full benefit.
The bill's sponsor, Republican state Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, calls this one of the biggest disappointments in her 10-year career at the statehouse.
"The response that I got was, 'Well, they're still receiving some money. And I said, 'Yes, but a much lower amount.' The other thing that I heard was, 'Well, I don't like touching statute of limitations. They're there for a reason. This could open it up to other cases that they're going to want an exception for because we made an exception for them.'"
Negele says there wasn't support for an last-ditch effort to tack the settlement language onto the state budget.
She's now researching a potential workaround to get survivors the full benefit involving the timing of an appeals court ruling.