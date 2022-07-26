Bill banning almost all abortions moves to full Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Senate Bill 1, which proposes banning most abortion procedures in the state, is headed to the full senate. An Indiana Senate committee advanced it today in a 7 to 5 vote.
The committee, however, added a few amendments.
A pregnant person under the age of 16 would be able to get an abortion in the case of rape or incest up to 12 weeks into the pregnancy.
Pregnant women over the age of 16 can only get an abortion in the case of rape or incest up to 8 weeks of pregnancy.
Those who do claim rape or incest would be required to sign an affidavit for their medical file.
The decision follows a day of impassioned testimony from pro-life and pro-choice advocates down at the Indiana statehouse.
One of the people who testified was Sarah Lakin. Lakin spoke about being a 26-year-old single mother who was taking birth control and had no plans to have another child at the time.
When she still became pregnant, she said she got an abortion and has no regrets because it was her choice.
Also testifying has been pro-life strategist Cathy Humbarger, who is one of many advocating for a complete abortion ban with no exceptions.
Doctor Elizabeth Eglen has also spoken before the committee today both as a physician and as a survivor of abuse.
"I also survived a psychologically, physically, and sexually abusive relationship in college," said Doctor Eglen. "I couldn't say no to sex with a man who slept with a loaded handgun under his side of the mattress we shared. Even when I tried he wouldn't listen."
With today's rules committee vote, the bill is sent to the full Senate where lawmakers in the upper chamber will take up the bill on Thursday.