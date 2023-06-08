 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties...

Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the
Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma,
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.


For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Big Ten releases 2024 and 2025 conference schedules for teams

Big Ten logo

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Football finally got a peak at what Big Ten opponents they'll play in 2024 and 2025 when USC and UCLA join the conference.

Starting in 2024, the Big Ten said they will do away with divisions now that 16 teams will be in the conference.

The Big Ten also states that they will be introducing a "Flex Protect Plus Model.” This model will make sure schools will play their long-time rivals every year while allowing them a chance to play everyone in the conference with a rotating schedule.

Schools will still play nine conference games per season.

Purdue’s Big Ten Schedule will look like this.

2024: 

Away - Illinois, IU, Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin 

Home - Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, USC

2025:

Away - UCLA, Rutgers, Northwestern, Michigan

Home - Illinois, IU, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

