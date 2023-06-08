Big Ten releases 2024 and 2025 conference schedules for teams

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Football finally got a peak at what Big Ten opponents they'll play in 2024 and 2025 when USC and UCLA join the conference.
Starting in 2024, the Big Ten said they will do away with divisions now that 16 teams will be in the conference.
The Big Ten also states that they will be introducing a "Flex Protect Plus Model.” This model will make sure schools will play their long-time rivals every year while allowing them a chance to play everyone in the conference with a rotating schedule.
Schools will still play nine conference games per season.
Purdue’s Big Ten Schedule will look like this.
2024:
Away - Illinois, IU, Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin
Home - Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, USC
2025:
Away - UCLA, Rutgers, Northwestern, Michigan
Home - Illinois, IU, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State