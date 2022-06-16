Big Ten releases 2022-23 men's basketball conference schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Big Ten Conference has announced the single-play and home-and-away conference opponents for the 2022-23 men's basketball season.
For the fifth straight season, the league will play 20 games with three protected rivalries on the league slate (Purdue vs. Indiana, Northwestern vs. Illinois, Michigan vs. Michigan State). Purdue owns a 52-27 league record over the previous four seasons with a 20-game conference slate.
Home-and-Away Series (7)
- Indiana
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
- Penn State
Single-Play Home Games (3)
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Rutgers
Single-Play Road Games (3)
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- Wisconsin
Purdue's Home Games: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers
Purdue's Road Games: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Finalized dates, times and television assignments will come at a later date.
Last season, Purdue finished with a 29-8 overall record and No. 10 final Associated Press ranking, reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five tournaments. Purdue returns two starters, five regular contributors and a seven-member freshman class (two redshirts) that is ranked among the nation's top 25 classes.