Big Ten releases 2022-23 conference schedule for women's basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Big Ten Conference announced the single-play and home-and-away matchups for the 2022-23 women's basketball season.
The Boilermakers enter the second year of the Katie Gearlds era after reaching the postseason for the first time since 2017-18 during her first campaign in 2021-22. Purdue returns the entire starting lineup, including All-Big Ten honorable mention honorees Madison Layden, Jeanae Terry and Abbey Ellis.
A group of five incoming players will also look to bolster the lineup. Graduate transfer Lasha Petree and 2022 WAC Player of the Year Caitlyn Harper will add veteran experience, while the freshmen trio of Addison Potts, Lilly Stoddard and Ainhoa Holzer will aim to make early contributions.
FIVE HOME-AND-AWAY SERIES
Indiana | Michigan State | Minnesota | Northwestern | Penn State
FOUR HOME-ONLY MATCHUPS
Maryland | Michigan | Nebraska | Wisconsin
FOUR AWAY-ONLY TRIPS
Illinois | Iowa | Ohio State | Rutgers
Dates, times and broadcast assignments will be announced by the Big Ten at a later date. The Boilermakers also await the release of its non-conference opponents and tournament slate, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
