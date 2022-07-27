Big Ten Media Days: Jeff Brohm believes offense will do well

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — It was Purdue's turn at Media Day for the Big Ten, and the upcoming football season is something we are all looking forward to.
Big Ten Media Days took place in Lucas Oil Stadium, and News 18 got to hear a lot from head coach Jeff Brohm about the upcoming season.
Brohm said that defensively, he wants to build upon what happened last year. On offense, he's looking forward to seeing what Aidan can do with his brand new offensive weapons.
Last season, Purdue's offense was ranked 5th nationally in passing offenses. With Quarterback Aidan O'Connell having star players such as David Bell, Milton Wright, Zander Horvath, and Jackson Anthrop on the receiving end, it's easy to see how successful the Boilermakers were.
However, that was last year, and this is now. Looking ahead to this year, Brohm said that he's not worried about what his offense will look like. He said that there are a lot of unknown names that will step up this year to get the job done.
Some of those individuals are Iowa transfer Charlie Jones, Broc Thompson, and Tyrone Tracy. Brohm added that the reason he's not too worried about the offense is all thanks to O'Connell, and he expects great things from the QB.
"Aidan has done a great job," Brohm said. "It's unfortunate that his head coach didn't start him at the beginning of the year, but we were able to figure that out. He's really earned his spot from Day 1, and he continues to work hard every single day. He's become a great leader that all of his teammates respect. He's a very accurate passer, he has great poise and presence in the pocket, he doesn't get rattled, and he understands our system. If we can design some plays and spread the field out and give him a chance to make throws in rhythm he'll do a great job."
Brohm also added that he's looking forward to the rest of the season, and he wants to continue building upon the success of last year.