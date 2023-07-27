Big Ten Football Media Day 2: Purdue teaks to the stage

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values for most areas
are expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

North White Vikings Camp Frenzy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we have North White. The Vikings are eager and ready to go heading into the 2023 season.

Last year, head coach Kirk Quasebarth's squad was able to finish 5-5, winning big games against teams like Taylor, Caston, and South Newton.

But the five games they lost hurt, and the team will be going into this year with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

Quasebarth said, "We look at games from last season, like the Frontier game from early in the year, that was a tough one for us. So that has been marked on our calendar, but you know The Frontier North White Game, as the West Central North White Game, Tri-County North White game, they're all big rivals."

To win some of those tough games the team lost the year before, players have been dialed in this summer in the weight room and on the field.

Camp Frenzy: North White Vikings

Quasebarth said that dedication started with the seniors, who have stepped up to the plate to lead their team.

He told Sports 18, "The work ethic and the attitudes and how to play the game you know how to prepare for the game, that's all taught by the older kids. And we've had this group go through and establish that regiment with the youngsters to in order to keep things flowing from year to year to year."

And this year will be something special.

Not only is this group being led by players that have been on the team all four years, but it's also one of the biggest groups Quasebarth has coached in the last several years.

This time around, the team is looking to do something they haven't done in quite some time.

Quasebarth said, "We always want to finish to pin the midwest conference. We want to be able to go out and play quality football in the sectional at the end of the year. Play your best football there in late October and early November."

North White opens its season up on August 18th against Taylor.

