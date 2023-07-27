Big Ten Football Media Day 2: Purdue teaks to the stage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we have North White. The Vikings are eager and ready to go heading into the 2023 season.
Last year, head coach Kirk Quasebarth's squad was able to finish 5-5, winning big games against teams like Taylor, Caston, and South Newton.
But the five games they lost hurt, and the team will be going into this year with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.
Quasebarth said, "We look at games from last season, like the Frontier game from early in the year, that was a tough one for us. So that has been marked on our calendar, but you know The Frontier North White Game, as the West Central North White Game, Tri-County North White game, they're all big rivals."
To win some of those tough games the team lost the year before, players have been dialed in this summer in the weight room and on the field.
Quasebarth said that dedication started with the seniors, who have stepped up to the plate to lead their team.
He told Sports 18, "The work ethic and the attitudes and how to play the game you know how to prepare for the game, that's all taught by the older kids. And we've had this group go through and establish that regiment with the youngsters to in order to keep things flowing from year to year to year."
And this year will be something special.
Not only is this group being led by players that have been on the team all four years, but it's also one of the biggest groups Quasebarth has coached in the last several years.
This time around, the team is looking to do something they haven't done in quite some time.
Quasebarth said, "We always want to finish to pin the midwest conference. We want to be able to go out and play quality football in the sectional at the end of the year. Play your best football there in late October and early November."
North White opens its season up on August 18th against Taylor.