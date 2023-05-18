Big drug bust in West Lafayette leads to two arrests

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation that found 168 grams of cocaine led to two arrests Tuesday.
37-year-old Tyreese Moten and 52-year-old Sonja Blakeney were arrested in Point West off of Klondike Road.
Preliminary charges for Moten include felony counts of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanor counts of dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
Preliminary charges for Blakeney include felony counts of dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.
According to a press release sent out by Indiana State Police, Trooper Mckinney of ISP used “various investigative techniques” during an ongoing investigation which alerted him to the presence of the illegal substances.
“There was located approximately 168 grams of cocaine, three grams of marijuana, and 38 grams of an unknown substance that will be sent to an Indiana State Police department laboratory for testing and exact determination of what it is,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said.
A neighbor in Point West said that he saw law enforcement at the residence on Tuesday, but did not hear much else. He said the residence where the substances were found was typically quiet and the occupants kept to themselves.
Moten was already on probation through the Tippecanoe County Department of Corrections and the department will be conducting their own investigation.