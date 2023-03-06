Big 10 Tournament week starting with Purdue on top

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Men's Big 10 Basketball Tournament is starting this week in Chicago. Purdue is gearing up to prove once again why they are ranked top in the conference.
Purdue has locked in the NO. 1 seed heading into the Tournament starting Wednesday March 8. This means they get the advantage of already going straight to the Quarterfinal round.
Tip off for Purdue begins at 11 a.m. Central Time on Friday March 10. This is one hour behind The Greater Lafayette area meaning the game will start at noon here.
Starting at the Quarterfinals Purdue will face either Rutgers NO. 9 seed or Michigan NO. 8 seed. If the Boilers win that game they move onto the semifinals. The goal is to win their way to the Championship game Sunday March 12.
Sports 18 will keep you updated throughout the week on the Big 10 Tournament.