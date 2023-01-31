Bids submitted for the Community Development Block Grant Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette held a meeting Monday evening to discuss public funding for community services through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Members of eight different organizations presented their upcoming plans to the CDBG advisory board and how it would benefit the community.
The budget for the Community Development Block Grant Program is just under $290,000. There was a total of $720,000 requested in funding.
Jennifer Layton with LTHC Homeless Services (formerly Lafayette Transitional Housing Center) said receiving grant funding would provide more help to end homelessness in West Lafayette.
"I can't tell you how supportive we are of the CDBG grants," said Layton. "These are critical funds that help us do the work that we do because it really takes a village to help people and their homelessness."
Layton says LTHC Homeless Services applies for the grants every year.
The board will hold its next meeting on March 6 to announce how the funds will be disbursed.