Biden to address global Covid-19 summit on Thursday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for some sites. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High water affects river cabins near North 9th Street. Low county roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Monday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&