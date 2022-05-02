Betting on yourself pays off in the end

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Going to the next level to play is always an exciting moment, no matter how old you are. Whether that's middle school to high school, high school to college, or college to pro. It's an accomplishment that should be celebrated.
And one player is doing just that.
Harrison Stand Out Jonah Lucas announced he's taking his talents to the next level.
The senior is heading to Big East School Marquette University.
And looking back on the last four years, Lucas said it's been a journey.
Lucas said, "Right before a game, it got really chippy at practice. Then the next game I hit a game-winning shot in my first varsity game. And it's just like, it really was special to me. And it was like if I just stay in my own lane, trust myself, I can really do things like whatever I put my mind to."
Believing in himself is what Lucas said got him to this point today - Committing to a big-time basketball program.
He told Sports 18 that at times it was pretty tough, and the process took longer than he expected.
But Lucas added he wouldn't change a single thing..
Lucas said, "If I can go back and tell myself as a freshman playing varsity, it's all worth it in the end. You just got to stick to it. Just stick to the grind, keep working, and just trust yourself, bet on yourself really because at the end of the day there's going to be someone that's going to actually take notice take notice and recognize that."
Lucas said he's thankful for the opportunity to play at the next level.
He said without his family, friends, coaches, and the support of the Harrison Community, he wouldn't be where he is today.