Berries roll past Central Catholic after big fifth inning

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Logansport defeated Central Catholic, 4-2, after the Berries put up three runs in the fifth inning.
How it happened:
Logansport scored one run in the top of the second inning, but CC answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third.
The Knights led 2-1 until the top of the fifth inning.
Jeremiah Miller tied things up with an RBI single, knocking in Dylan Pearson.
Grayson Long hit a double to center field, scoring Izak Mock and Isaac Russell.
The Berries almost scored a third run thanks to Long's double, but Central Catholic's pitcher Ryan Schummer was able to tag out Shamari Gittings at home plate.
The Knights tried to cut into Logansport's lead. Ryan Schummer flied out to left field and Kayden Minnich ran home. It was another close call but Dylan Pearson tagged Minnich out.
Logansport pitcher Dylan Pearson on what was working well for him on the mound:
"Fastball, really," Pearson said. "I was finding my command really well, and off speed stuff was also working. But yeah, command was just a big thing today, and I was able to get it down."
Pearson on picking up the win heading into sectionals:
"Oh, it was great," Pearson said. "We got morale up, obviously. We just need to get everybody up, get ready for sectionals. Just just get into that mentality."
Logansport pitcher Izak Mock on what was working well for him on the mound:
"For me every time out it's just trusting the defense," Mock said. "I'm not going to try to blow guys away or anything like that. I'm going to put the ball in the zone. Their team is going to hit it, but I trust my guys to make the play."
Mock on his success at the plate:
"Just being patient, waiting on my pitch, not swinging at curve balls, off speed, stuff like that," Mock said. "Just waiting to see fastballs and then taking advantage in those counts."
Mock on the preparation for sectionals:
"Yeah, we got our last game Monday against Twin Lakes," Mock said. "It's a home game. Hopefully we can get another win, and like Dylan said, just keep the momentum going into sectionals. That's what it's all about."