Benton County under burn ban until further notice

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Benton County has put a burn ban in place. The county commissioners approved the measure at Monday's meeting.
They say the lack of rainfall is causing increasing concerns about brush, field and wildfires.
The ban includes open burns and trash burns. It also prohibits discarding matches or other burning materials from vehicles within the county.
Any previously scheduled burning events such as bonfires and organized cookouts can proceed, according to the commissioners. However, those events must be approved or monitored by local fire departments.
The ban will remain in place indefinitely, and it will be reviewed every 30 days.