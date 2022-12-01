 Skip to main content
Benton County teen formally charged with murder

Joseph T. Kidwell mugshot

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — A Benton County teenager has been formally charged in the shooting death of another in Bartholomew County.   

18-year-old Joseph Kidwell, of Fowler, is accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, in Hope, Indiana, last Saturday.

Prosecutors say Bragg was shot in the chest with a semi-automatic pistol.

According to police, there were six or seven people at the house, with open alcoholic beverages and suspected marijuana in plain view.

Prosecutors say Kidwell admitted firing a shot at Bragg's chest, but thought he was using an Airsoft pistol.   

Two semi-automatic handguns and an Airsoft pistol were found in the house. 