Benton County resident dies in Carroll County crash

Indiana State Police Logo

One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County.

It happened at approximately 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East.

Investigators say 29-year-old Ashlena King of Oxford was driving north on County Road 500 East. King drove through the intersection when she was hit by a truck going eastbound.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 30-year-old Joshua Cooper of Gary, was not injured in the crash.

The Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate.

