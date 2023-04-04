Benton County Prepares for more storms

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Benton County is left picking up the pieces of the aftermath of a tornado that ran through the county.
Benton County Sheriff, John Cox, says the tornado hurt
"The tornadoes did a pretty good job of tearing up a lot of structures of homes, out sheds, and out buildings," he said. "We're just trying to get things cleaned up, and our roadways cleared and repaired.
Everyone in the community is doing their part in the cleanup process. He says farmers have come out to help neighbors, road crews are helping block roads to keep people safe, and the deputies are going around helping clean up debris, and clearing off the roads.
"We're very fortunate that we are a small, close-knit community. We don't have a lot of resources, but we have a lot of people that care," Cox said.
Benton County is expecting to have more severe weather heading their way tomorrow. Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Benton County, Jason Fischer, says they are preparing for the return of the storms.
"The biggest thing is preparedness for the individual citizens. Having multiple ways of receiving alerts. Not relying on just one," he said.
Emergency Services are going to send out more alerts, be in constant communication with local first responders, and passing out weather radios.
"Our staff is always prepared to be able to respond to weather threats and try to mitigate it and warn people," Fischer said.
He says declaring for disaster emergency prepares the County to receive federal funds for clean up down the road. He also advises people to stay in their homes to give emergency crews space on the roads to mitigate risks.