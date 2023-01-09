Benton County man advancing Ag industry with drones

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Benton County resident, Kyle Albertson, is using drones to advance the agricultural industry.
“In my head I always wanted a way that I could use drones in commercial Ag, other than just taking pictures, because there is a lot of different things you can do,” said Albertson. “A lot of people don't know that and they just think ‘oh they can just take pictures’ but I'm out here spraying and doing stuff.”
In 2020 Albertson made his dream come true. He started his own drone business, Albertson Drone Service.
“I mainly focus on agriculture,” said Albertson. “I do a lot of crop scouting with drones, checking fields if there’s a big storm for damage and I also can go out and look for weeds or disease in the growing season.”
Right now Kyle has three drones he uses for his business.
“One I take pictures with and one I can map with for crop health,” said Albertson. “Then the third one is the bigger one that I can spray with.”
Kyle says it’s amazing to see how fast technology advances.
“This is my third growing season and it (technology) has changed probably three-fold since I started three years ago,” said Albertson. “So it’s always changing and you’ll buy the newest drone and then six months later it’s outdated by two different models.”
For his first year with the drone business, Kyle said he did a lot of fungicide applications.
“The drone works well for that,” said Albertson. “Just not on a huge acre standpoint.”
Last year in 2022, Kyle said he applied a lot of fungicides, but he was also contacted by local dairy farmers to help decrease the fly population.
“We started spraying insecticide around the whole dairy farm, including the manure dunes, to try to surpass the fly population,” said Albertson. “It seemed to work really well and it was steady work.”
From mapping, crop spraying, field damage inspections and much more, Kyle's drone business is advancing the Ag industry.
"It's taken off pretty quick,” said Albertson. “It's already looking that way for this coming season."
For the young business owner, part of his job is to educate others.
That means introducing growers to this new technology and explaining the benefits it can provide.
"People don't think you can actually do anything with that and then they actually see it in-person,” said Albertson. “Then they get thinking wow I could use that on this, or spraying this fence row.”
While some might be skeptical at first, Albertson says it's all about keeping an open mind and being willing to learn.
"You can tell in their facial expression that they're thinking that could never work,” said Albertson. “Then they come out and see it actually doing something and then they get it."
Kyle has enjoyed watching his business grow and spreading the words about drones. 2023 is looking to be another busy year.
"As of right now I think I have as much lined up as I did last season,” said Albertson. “I did that last year and I ended up doubling what I did."
Looking ahead to the future, Kyle says it’s important to keep new technology in mind.
"Never discredit something new like this,” said Albertson. “It's always changing. Here in 20 years you're probably never going to be sitting in a tractor all day. It's going to be something like this."
Albertson Drone Service is also for commercial and residential needs. Click here for more information.