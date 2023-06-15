Benton Community Schools welcome new superintendent

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Benton Community School Corporation will welcome its new Superintendent on the first of next month.
Annette Zupin has been working in public education for 32 years.
Zupin began her career as a business teacher at Winamac Community Middle/High School.
For 21 years, she held various administrator positions with the North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation, including middle and high school principal.
This is her seventh year as a superintendent.
Zupin will be formally introduced at Monday's school board meeting at 6 p.m.