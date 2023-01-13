Benton Community Foundation awards AED grant

BENTON COUNTY, (WLFI) — The Benton Community Foundation has given Otterbein a $1500 dollar grant to use for an AED at the town hall and community center.
An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The Clerk-Treasurer said the new defibrillator will provide a much-needed safety net for the town.
Town employees will be receiving specialized AED training in the coming weeks.
Otterbein has selected Zoll Plus AEDs as the supplier.
Town officials say this version has easily replaceable batteries that reduce long-term maintenance costs.