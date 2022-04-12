Benton Central dominates West Lafayette in Girls Softball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Benton Central Bison Softball Team is coming home with a major victory over West Lafayette.
Benton Central played lights out against the West Lafayette Red Devils. So much so the game ended in 5 innings.
The Bison had four players record two RBI in the game. Halie Williams led the team in RBI having three on the night.
Emma Weida and Bree Johnson led the Red Devils in hits. They both recorded three hits on the night.
Final score Benton Central wins 13-2.
The Bison move on to a perfect 4-0 start on the season.
OTHER SCORES:
SOFTBALL:
Faith Christian def. Lafayette Jeff, 10-8.
Rossville def. Clinton Central, 11-6.
South Vermillion def. Fountain Central, 13-1.
North White def. North Judson, 11-1.
Harrison def. McCutcheon, 5-3.
Delphi def. Taylor, 5-4.
BASEBALL:
LCC def. Benton Central, 11-3.
Harrison def. University, 3-1.
Kokomo def. Lafayette Jeff, 8-2.
Logansport def. McCutcheon 3-2.
West Lafayette def. Twin Lakes, 1-0.
GIRLS TENNIS:
Benton Central def. Lafayette Jeff, 5-0.