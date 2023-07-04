Benefits of rotational grazing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Forage Extension Specialist, Keith Johnson, says a lot of pastures are overgrazed right now.
"It's been an interesting weather year, that's for sure," said Johnson.
Johnson says pastures in the Hoosier state have been under stress due to the dry weather.
"The growth of the hay and our pastures have not been up to standards since essentially mid-May," said Johnson.
As a results, pastures have been overgrazed.
"We need to have these animals get a full bite when they take it and not just nibbles," said Johnson. "That impacts the quality and quantity of forage in future years if we overgraze."
With the recent rainfall in the WLFI viewing area, Johnson says now it's a waiting game.
"Let that pasture growth get to that height of at least 8 inches and don't try to go out and begin grazing within a week or so after the rain occurs," said Johnson. "Again, we'd like to get that growth to recover and get up to a height where these animals can get a full bite."
That's why he recommends rotational grazing every year, not just during droughts.
"If we could breakup our pasture in paddocks, those are sub unites of the pasture, that's certainly going to provide some recovery time for the forage that is there," said Johnson.
He says the grass needs to be at least 8-10 inches tall for livestock to graze.
"This would be a minimal height of where you'd like to turn in," said Johnson.
When it gets below 4 inches tall, that's when it's time to move your livestock to a different lot.
"It's an opportunity to keep that crop healthy because it needs recovering time just like we do in our rest," said Johnson.
With the recent much-needed rain, Johnson encourages farmers to remain patient.
Johnson says it's important to make sure there's enough regrowth before you let your animals back on the grass.
“We don’t want the livestock to re-graze the regrowth from what the animal has just grazed. In other words an animal has just taken a bite of grass and three or four days later we get some regrowth,” said Johnson. “If that animal goes back and grazes that regrowth again that’s deleterious to that plant because it hasn’t had time to recover.”
Johnson says sometimes livestock will look for other things to eat when pastures are overgrazed, which can be problematic.
“Unfortunately we have plants that are poisonous," said Johnson. "So I would take a hard look in the pasture and I would take a look for poisonous plants such as poisonous hemlock, such as horsenettle and other things.”