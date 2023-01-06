Benchmark Family Services reaching out to community for foster parents

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A regional therapeutic foster care service is needing more foster parents and has decided to reach out to the community by putting together two exciting things... Food and Friday!
Benchmark Family services located in Crawfordsville is in urgent need of more foster parents to fulfill the large number of kids in need.
This regional location serves counties such as Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Clinton, Hendricks and Caroll.
With kids sleeping in residential facilities and DCS office couches the need for foster homes has become crucial.
In order to connect with the community and get people to learn more about what it means to be a foster parent the organization has begun Food Truck Fridays starting at the end of the month.
"We went with Guac Box for our first one so they’ll be parked out front of our office on January 20th. They’ll be out there from 11 to 2, and I think we’re gonna have a little raffle set up with some goodies and trampoline park tickets. And it’s open to everyone in the community, not just foster parents," says Regional Director Nicole Keith.
At the event you can also learn more about the steps it takes to have a licensed foster home and help out kids in the region.
"We require 20 hours of what we call pre-service training. So we are a therapeutic foster care agency which just means the kids that we place have higher needs. So those trainings are really gonna help prepare our foster parents to be able to meet those needs," says Licensing Specialist Katlyn Baldwin.
Keith, Baldwin and their team are ready to train anyone to be licensed as a therapeutic foster home in 45 days.
