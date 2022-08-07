Beautiful Minds Gala returns

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of West Central Indiana hosted the first in-person Beautiful Minds Gala since 2020.
Thomas Duncan Hall saw guest speakers and musical performances Saturday evening. The Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide (LOSS team) was recently awarded a $1.3 million grant from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction.
NAMI presented awards to honor those who work to bridge the mental health gap in the community.
The organization shared in a press release these individuals have accomplished this by either sharing their personal stories, combating stigma, leading by example, providing support, and/or advocating for mental health.