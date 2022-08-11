Beagles' fate still in question as Inotiv endures legal battles

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A subsidiary of a West Lafayette-based company settled a federal lawsuit alleging animal welfare violations.
As part of the deal, 4,000 beagles were removed from Envigo's Virginia breeding facility. Now, the Humane Society of the United States is finding them homes.
Envigo breeds animals for use in experiments at pharmaceutical testing laboratories. The company is owned by Inotiv, which is headquartered on Kent Avenue.
While those 4,000 beagles will soon have new homes, the fate of nearly 50 others remains in question.
An undercover investigation by the Humane Society earlier this year revealed their living conditions inside a Mount Vernon, Ind., lab, also owned by Inotiv.
News 18 spoke with the Humane Society and a local lawmaker for an update on the story:
"In that time, our investigator noticed USDA violations related to not being able to provide these animals timely veterinarian care or euthanasia; inadequate staffing issues related to primates hanging themselves in chairs due to not being tended to properly in a certain amount of time; and, then, also dosing animals to the extent that they couldn't stand up," says Samantha Morton, the Humane Soceity's Indiana state director.
The animal welfare group calls the beagles' treatment "egregious" and "disturbing," and urges Inotiv to stop the suffering.
"The investigator was able to shine a light on the everyday reality of animal testing here in the United States," Morton said.
Although the testing happened in southern Indiana, Inotiv is headquartered in West Lafayette on Kent Avenue.
Representatives with the Humane Society visited the offices earlier this year to hand-deliver signed petitions calling on the company to release the beagles.
"We had boxes and boxes of petitions that we attempted to deliver. However, we were met by police. ... So we placed those boxes on the sidewalk outside of their headquarters," Morton said.
State Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) has worked with the Humane Society on past legislation. She wants experiments to shift toward non-animal alternatives.
"I would encourage the manufacturers of these pharmaceuticals to use these alternative methods when possible," Campbell said.
Laboratory test animals are often euthanized when their experiments end. Campbell is considering legislation requiring adoption rather than euthanasia.
"To be able to have those dogs released to the Humane Society and put up for adoption, that seems to be one of the ways to at least humanely be able to manage the animals after they've been used," she said.
The Humane Society speculates 32 of 80 beagles were killed in mid-May while the fate of 48 more dogs is in question when their experiment ends in November.
"We don't have confirmation from Inotiv because we've not been able to establish an open line of communication with their team, whether or not those 32 beagles were killed in mid-May. ... We're still urging Inotiv to release those 48 dogs," Morton said.
Inotiv, as well as an industry group called the Institute for Laboratory Animal Research, did not return News 18's requests for comment.