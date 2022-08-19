Beach at Indiana Dunes State Park closes to swimming

The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will be closed to swimming starting Saturday due to the lack of available lifeguards. The closure is until further notice.
According to DNR, guests can still enjoy the sand and wade up to waist deep. but are not permitted to swim or go any deeper.
Guests interested in visiting on the weekend of August 27-28 or on Labor Day Weekend should monitor the Indiana Dunes State Park Facebook page for notifications regarding beach use status.
For more information about Indiana Dunes State Park visit on.IN.gov/indianadunessp.